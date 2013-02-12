kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Mordopfer Brunnemarkt, Maria Eschelmüller

© /Privat

Atommächte
02/12/2013

Wer hat die Bombe?

© Bild: /Privat

Mordopfer Brunnemarkt, Maria Eschelmüller…

© Bild: dapd

dapdA U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter attack aircraft taxies on to a steam catapult to launch off the deck of the USS George Washington, during a joint military exercise off South Koreas West Sea, in South Koreas West Sea on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010.

© Bild: Deleted - 114504

APThis undated picture made available by the Department of Defense via the Brookings Institution shows a B-61 nuclear bomb. The destructive yield of the weapon, a mainstay of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, can be fixed at various levels up to the equivalent of

© Bild: Deleted - 114516

Terri Shreiner

© Bild: Deleted - 114522

APFILE - This May 9, 2008 file photo shows a Russian truck-mounted Topol intercontinental ballistic missile displayed at Moscows Red Square during the annual Victory Day parade. As of early 2010, Russia is believed to deploy almost 1,100 nuclear warheads

© Bild: Reuters/KIERAN DOHERTY

File photo of Britain's Royal Navy nuclear-powered

© Bild: MARINE NATIONALE

MARINE NATIONALEThe new nuclear powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle enters Toulon harbor, southern France, as it ends its first trip to sea, Wednesday Oct.4, 2000. The vessel will undergo more tests before the end of the year. (AP PHOTO/Marine Nati

© Bild: Deleted - 114549

A Chinese soldier's face is tangled in the flag he…

© Bild: APA

epa000280922 (FILES) An undated file picture of USAF F-117 stealth fighter delivering a 2000-pound guided bomb unit GBU-27. The US plans to sell Israel 319 million dollars worth of air-launched bombs, including 500 bunker busters, which have the potential

© Bild: Deleted - 114564

APIndias Agni II missile is seen at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi Saturday Jan 26, 2002. India successfully tested a short range version of the missile, the most powerful weapon in its arsenal, from an island off the eastern coast on Friday Jan 25,

© Bild: Reuters

An army vehicle, carrying the long range surface-to-surface Ghauri missile, passes a portrait of the nations founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during a military parade to mark Pakistan day in Islamabad in this March 23, 1999 file photo. Pakistan test fired a s

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSNorth Koreans carry flags and banners during an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast by North Korean state TV on March 4, 2012. North Korea threatened "sacred war" against the South in a huge rally in t

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02482593 (FILE) A file photograph showing Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, President of Iran speaks at the opening meeting of the 2010 High-level Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at United Nations Headqu

| Stand: 02/12/2013, 12:51