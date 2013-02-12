Wer hat die Bombe?
Mordopfer Brunnemarkt, Maria Eschelmüller…
dapdA U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter attack aircraft taxies on to a steam catapult to launch off the deck of the USS George Washington, during a joint military exercise off South Koreas West Sea, in South Koreas West Sea on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010.
APThis undated picture made available by the Department of Defense via the Brookings Institution shows a B-61 nuclear bomb. The destructive yield of the weapon, a mainstay of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, can be fixed at various levels up to the equivalent of
Terri Shreiner
APFILE - This May 9, 2008 file photo shows a Russian truck-mounted Topol intercontinental ballistic missile displayed at Moscows Red Square during the annual Victory Day parade. As of early 2010, Russia is believed to deploy almost 1,100 nuclear warheads
File photo of Britain's Royal Navy nuclear-powered
MARINE NATIONALEThe new nuclear powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle enters Toulon harbor, southern France, as it ends its first trip to sea, Wednesday Oct.4, 2000. The vessel will undergo more tests before the end of the year. (AP PHOTO/Marine Nati
A Chinese soldier's face is tangled in the flag he…
epa000280922 (FILES) An undated file picture of USAF F-117 stealth fighter delivering a 2000-pound guided bomb unit GBU-27. The US plans to sell Israel 319 million dollars worth of air-launched bombs, including 500 bunker busters, which have the potential
APIndias Agni II missile is seen at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi Saturday Jan 26, 2002. India successfully tested a short range version of the missile, the most powerful weapon in its arsenal, from an island off the eastern coast on Friday Jan 25,
An army vehicle, carrying the long range surface-to-surface Ghauri missile, passes a portrait of the nations founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during a military parade to mark Pakistan day in Islamabad in this March 23, 1999 file photo. Pakistan test fired a s
REUTERSNorth Koreans carry flags and banners during an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast by North Korean state TV on March 4, 2012. North Korea threatened "sacred war" against the South in a huge rally in t
EPAepa02482593 (FILE) A file photograph showing Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, President of Iran speaks at the opening meeting of the 2010 High-level Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at United Nations Headqu