Verurteilter Blogger fordert Putin-Vasallen heraus

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin (R) walks with Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, during a visit to a newly renovated church belfry near the Kremlin in Moscow August 29, 2013. Sobyanin will run for re-election in a mayoral election on September 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIAPOLITICS - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION ELECTIONS)

