In Istanbul verlief eine in der Nacht auf Donnerstag stattfindende Kundgebung von Regierungsgegnern auf dem Taksim-Platz friedlich.

© APA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Politik Ausland
06/13/2013

Proteste in Istanbul

Rund 2000 Regierungskritiker hatten sich im Zentrum der Hauptstadt versammelt.

| Stand: 06/13/2013, 10:31