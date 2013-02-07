kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Nach der Ermordung des Politikers Chokri Belaid ist es seit Mittwoch  in Tunis zu Ausschreitungen gekommen.

© Deleted - 1815865

Politik Ausland
02/07/2013

Proteste in Tunesien

© Bild: Deleted - 1815865

A news stand vendor adjusts newspapers headlining …

© Bild: Deleted - 1815867

A man cries at the ambulance carrying the body of …

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Soldiers help mourners carry the coffin of slain o

© Bild: Deleted - 1815872

Tunisians accompany the ambulance carrying the bod…

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

Demonstrators burn documents of the Ennahda party,

© Bild: APA/STR

TUNISIA OPPOSITION LEADER ASSASSINATION

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Police officer reacts after teargas was used to br

© Bild: Deleted - 1815884

A woman cries over the coffin of opposition leader…

© Bild: Deleted - 1815885

A man crosses the street as Tunisians demonstrate …

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Tunisian protesters shout slogans as they clash wi

© Bild: Deleted - 1815890

A demonstrator shouts near the ambulance carrying …

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Police officer fires teargas to break up a protest

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Couple mourns next to Tunisian flag during funeral

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

Placard with an image of the late secular oppositi

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

A police officer fires teargas to break up a prote

© Bild: Reuters/ANIS MILI

A police officer fires teargas to break up a prote

| Stand: 02/07/2013, 15:35