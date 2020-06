Neuer Prozess bringt Berlusconi in Bedrängnis

FILE -- In this photo taken on Jan. 31, 2008, Senator Sergio De Gregorio speaks at a press conference at the Giustiniani palace, in Rome. Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was ordered on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, to stand trial for allegedly paying De Gregorio to bolt from a rival party, a defection that helped bring down Romano Prodi's government in 2008. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito)

