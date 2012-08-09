Mitt Romney: Pleiten, Pech und Pannen

Die Europatour des Republikaners war voller Fettnäpfchen: Sowohl in England, Israel als auch in Polen holte sich Romney Schelte.
ReutersRepublican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney delivers remarks about the shooting in Colorado during what was supposed to be a campaign event at Coastal Forest Products in Bow, New Hampshire in this July 20, 2012 f
REUTERSA pedestrian walks past a snow-covered porcelain elephant, painted to represent the traditional symbol of the Republican party, after a snowfall in Washington, December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES)
dapdFILE - This is a Nov. 7, 2007 file photo of Sacha Baron Cohen aka Borat Sagdiyev as he attends a book signing for his new book the "Touristic Guidings to Glorious Nation of Kaztan" at Borders Books is in Westwood, Ca. "B" stachtachaon Con Cohen ha
dapdRepublican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney tours the GREAT Pavilion Exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague in London, Thursday, July 26, 2012. (Foto:Charles Dharapak/AP/dapd)
dapdSmoke from fireworks surrounds the iconic Tower Bridge over the River Thames in central London, decorated with Olympic rings, during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/dapd)
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney meets with British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS)
dapdWith the headline "Mitt the Twit", The Sun newspaper criticizes comments regarding the London Olcs made by Rby Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charles Dharapak/AP/dapd)
dapdLondon Mayor Boris Johnson delivers a speech on stage at the Olympic Torch Relay Concert in Hyde Park, central London, Thursday, July 26, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
ReutersU.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney talks to the media in Downing Street after his meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS)
dapdBritains Labour leader Ed Miliband greets US Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, left, at his office at the House of Commons in London Thursday July 26, 2012. With the Olympics Games as a backdrop, Romney on Thursday plunged into a series o
REUTERSBritains Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) chief John Sawers addresses a live televised gathering of academics, officials and editors in London October 28, 2010. Sawers makes the first public speech by a serving UK espionage chief on Thursday, a s
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney delivers foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Shaananim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (JERUSALEM - Tags: POLITICS)
REUTERSU.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney places a note in the Western Wall, Judaisms holiest prayer site, in Jerusalems Old City July 29, 2012. Romney would respect an Israeli decision to use military force to stop Iran from developing a
dapdRepublican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks at the Livonia Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Farmington Hills, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. The world according Republican presidential front-runner Romney: Europeans
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive in Gdansk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (POLAND - Tags: POLITICS)
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney meets with former Polish President Lech Walesa (L) in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (POLAND - Tags: POLITICS)
REUTERSU.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk at as they visit the Monument to the fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970 in Gdansk, Poland July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (POLAND - Tags: POLITICS)
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney (C) lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (POLAND - Tags: POLITICS)
REUTERSU.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney walks down the steps of a plane after arriving at Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport in Pennsylvania, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)