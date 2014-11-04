kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Kongresswahlen in den USA: Millionen Amerikaner gaben am Dienstag ihre Stimme ab. Wahlkabinen waren zum Teil an ungewöhnlichen Orten aufgestellt.

© APA/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Kongresswahlen
11/04/2014

So wählt Amerika

Millionen Amerikaner gaben am Dienstag ihre Stimme ab - zum Teil an ungewöhnlichen Orten.

von Josef Siffert

© Bild: APA/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

USA MIDTERM ELECTIONS

© Bild: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

A woman fills out her ballot at a polling place at

© Bild: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Amelia Sinclair, 25, fills out her ballot at a pol

© Bild: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

A voter looks over her ballot for the U.S. midterm

© Bild: undefined

A woman votes at a polling station in a local groc

© Bild: undefined

A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters

© Bild: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Deborah Brown, 60, awaits Geoff Brown, 37, to emer

© Bild: undefined

A voter looks out from behind her voting booth as

© Bild: undefined

USA MIDTERM ELECTIONS

© Bild: undefined

A voter casts her ballot in the U.S. midterm elect

© Bild: REUTERS/CHRIS KEANE

A voter makes her way into a polling place located

© Bild: REUTERS/CHRIS KEANE

Voters fill in their ballots at a polling place lo

© Bild: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Clutching a bag of groceries, Eric Lewis, 77, vote

| Stand: 11/04/2014, 22:17