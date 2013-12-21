kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

Politik Ausland
12/21/2013

Hamburg im Ausnahmezustand

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

Overview shows German police as they block protest

© Bild: APA/EPA/Malte Christians

GERMANY PROTEST CULTURAL CENTER

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

A parked car is seen with a stone in its window af

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

Protesters hold up a banner during clashes in fron

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

German police use water cannons to clear a street

© Bild: APA/EPA/Malte Christians

GERMANY PROTEST CULTURAL CENTER

© Bild: APA/dpa/Malte Christians

Demonstration im Schanzenviertel in Hamburg

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

A German riot police officer is covered with paint

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

A protester gestures towards police during clashes

© Bild: Deleted - 324474

Police officers secure the area during clashes ou…

© Bild: Reuters/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

German police is attacked with fireworks during cl

| Stand: 12/21/2013, 19:35