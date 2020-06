Großfahndung nach geflüchteten Flüchtlingen

epa03820641 Policemen and immigrants are seen at a migrant detention centre, in Amygdaleza township, north of Athens, Greece, 11 August 2013. Riot police were dispatched late on 10 August to put down a riot at Greece's main migrant detention camp where detainees hurled stones at officers and set fire to their living quarters, authorities said. Police said that the main cause for the protest was the announcement to the detainees that maximum detention time at the camp was to be increased from 12 to 18 months. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

© Bild: APA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS