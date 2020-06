Fünf gute Gründe, zur Wahl zu gehen

A handout photo shows a section of a 360-degrees panoramic image taken in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin October 28, 2011. This picture was taken with a throwable panoramic ball camera developed by Jonas Pfeil of Berlin Technical University. The device contains 36 mobile phone cameras that take a picture at the highest point of the ball's trajectory. A computer program subsequently merges all pictures to a 360 degree image that can be viewed on a monitor by dragging the mouse in the desired direction. Pfeil, who is seen at the centre of the picture, developed the ball camera as a university thesis project. REUTERS/Jonas Pfeil/Handout (GERMANY - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SOCIETY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

