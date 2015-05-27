kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bereits zum fünften Mal geht der Platz an der Spitze an die deutsche Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel. Das Forbes-Magazin hat sie zur mächtigsten Frau der Welt gekürt.

© Deleted - 1479279

Forbes-Liste
05/27/2015

Wer ist nochmal die mächtigste Frau der Welt?

Noch verteidigt die deutsche Kanzlerin den ersten Platz, aber eine andere könnte sie bald vom Thron stoßen.

© Bild: Deleted - 1479279

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she arri…

© Bild: APA/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

LATVIA RIGA EASTERN PARTNERSHIP SUMMIT

© Bild: REUTERS/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with US Sec

© Bild: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

© Bild: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Gates Foundation Co-Chair Melinda Gates speaks dur

© Bild: Deleted - 775905

Janet Yellen

© Bild: APA/EPA/JEFF KOWALSKY

USA GENERAL MOTORS CAMARO

© Bild: APA/EPA/Stephen Jaffe / IMF HANDOUT

USA IMF

© Bild: Deleted - 1479330

Dilma Rousseff

© Bild: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH

The chief operating officer of Facebook Sandberg r

© Bild: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Wojcicki, senior vice president of Ads and Commerc

© Bild: REUTERS/JIM BOURG

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the White

| Stand: 05/27/2015, 13:05