Iren verpassen etablierten Parteien einen Denkzettel

Czech finance minister and leader of ANO political movement Andrej Babis, left, takes a selfie with his partner Monika before voting for the European Elections at a polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, May 23, 2014. The European elections take place across the 28-nation EU May 22 to 25 with Czech Republic going to the polls May 23 and 24. (AP Photo/CTK, Michal Dolezal)

