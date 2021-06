Zehntausende trauerten um Rousseffs Konkurrenten

epa04358522 Thousands of people escort the coffin of late Brazilian presidential candidate for Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) Eduardo Campos during his funeral in Recife, Brazil, 17 August 2014. Thousand of people bid farewell to Campos, who died 13 August 2014 in an aircraft accident in Santos, SP and whose remains were completely identified on 16 August 2014. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

© Bild: APA/EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.