09/22/2013
Bilder: Terror in Nairobi
Islamisten greifen beliebtes Einkaufszentrum an. 69 Menschen kommen uns Leben, 200 wurden verletzt.
A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen
KENYA SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING
A wounded man sits in shock at a parking lot of We
An injured policeman holds on to his wound as his
A wounded woman reacts at Westgate Shopping Centre
