Politik
08/16/2012

70 Brände im Westen der USA

Zweidrittel der USA leidet seit Wochen unter massiver Trockenheit und es ist kein Ende der Hitze in Sicht.

© Bild: dapd

dapdA plane drops retardant to create a fire break at the Sunlight Waters housing development as the Taylor Bridge wildfire advances on the community on Tuesday, August 14, 2012 near Cle Elum, Wash. The extreme fire conditions across the West came to bear

© Bild: dapd

dapdMen watch as fire roars across ranch land Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, on Bettas Road near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuries have be

© Bild: dapd

dapdHomeowner David Firth tries to beat back a brush fire heading towards his home at Bettas Road and Low Drive as wildfire burns Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012 in Cle Elum, Wash. The fire jumped the line they were trying to make but still stands after being spra

© Bild: dapd

dapdA small plow moves ahead of flames Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, on Bettas Road near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuries have been repo

© Bild: dapd

dapdNeighbors try to hold back flames from a house at left, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Moments later, a sudden wind sent the flames racing toward the volunteers and about a dozen people safely scrambled out of the way. The house was save

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03362729 A burned-out truck overlooks Highway 20 after a wildfire blazes through the rural community of Clearlake Oaks, California, USA, 15 August 2012. Several wildfires are blazing in the Western USA states of California, Oregon, Washington and Id

© Bild: dapd

dapdA homeowner tries to hold back flames from his house with a shovel Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuri

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03362727 Cheryl Christian looks out over a charred landscape from her home, which also sustained major damage, in Clearlake Oaks, California, USA, 15 August 2012. Mrs. Christian evacuated with her family only minutes before the fire reached their ho

© Bild: dapd

dapdAs smoke rises behind, firefighter Jose Barajas hefts his pack as he gets his equipment ready Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening,

© Bild: dapd

dapdA rancher rounds up a pair of calves near a burned out area Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening, but are keeping a wary eye on wea

© Bild: dapd

dapdA plane drops fire retardant on a hillside in Horse Canyon Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening, but are keeping a wary eye on weat

| Stand: 08/16/2012, 12:34