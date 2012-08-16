70 Brände im Westen der USA

Zweidrittel der USA leidet seit Wochen unter massiver Trockenheit und es ist kein Ende der Hitze in Sicht.
dapdA plane drops retardant to create a fire break at the Sunlight Waters housing development as the Taylor Bridge wildfire advances on the community on Tuesday, August 14, 2012 near Cle Elum, Wash. The extreme fire conditions across the West came to bear
dapdMen watch as fire roars across ranch land Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, on Bettas Road near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuries have be
dapdHomeowner David Firth tries to beat back a brush fire heading towards his home at Bettas Road and Low Drive as wildfire burns Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012 in Cle Elum, Wash. The fire jumped the line they were trying to make but still stands after being spra
dapdA small plow moves ahead of flames Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, on Bettas Road near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuries have been repo
dapdNeighbors try to hold back flames from a house at left, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Moments later, a sudden wind sent the flames racing toward the volunteers and about a dozen people safely scrambled out of the way. The house was save
EPAepa03362729 A burned-out truck overlooks Highway 20 after a wildfire blazes through the rural community of Clearlake Oaks, California, USA, 15 August 2012. Several wildfires are blazing in the Western USA states of California, Oregon, Washington and Id
dapdA homeowner tries to hold back flames from his house with a shovel Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. The fast-moving wildfire has burned 60 homes across nearly 40 square miles of central Washington grassland, timber and sagebrush. No injuri
EPAepa03362727 Cheryl Christian looks out over a charred landscape from her home, which also sustained major damage, in Clearlake Oaks, California, USA, 15 August 2012. Mrs. Christian evacuated with her family only minutes before the fire reached their ho
dapdAs smoke rises behind, firefighter Jose Barajas hefts his pack as he gets his equipment ready Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening,
dapdA rancher rounds up a pair of calves near a burned out area Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening, but are keeping a wary eye on wea
dapdA plane drops fire retardant on a hillside in Horse Canyon Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012, near Cle Elum, Wash. Crews fighting the large blaze in central Washington hope to increase containment levels by Wednesday evening, but are keeping a wary eye on weat