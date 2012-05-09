kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© dapd

Lifestyle
05/09/2012

Spitze & Tüll: Märchenprinzessinnen vor dem Altar

2012 werden die Brautkleider wieder romantisch: Schwarz gehört der Vergangenheit an, weißer Tüll und edle Verzierungen machen die Braut zur Cinderella.

© Bild: dapd

dapdFall 2012 fashion from Marchesa is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb.15, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Michele Pauty/Steinecker

Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012. (Foto:Christophe Ena/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Michele Pauty/Steinecker

Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model shows a creation from British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter ready-to-wear 2012 fashion collection, presented in Paris, Friday, March 4, 2011. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Hersteller

Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdFall 2012 fashion from Marchesa is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Stephen Chernin/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Hersteller

Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Womens Spring Summer 2012 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012. (Foto:Christophe Ena/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Michele Pauty/Steinecker

Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

Hersteller

© Bild: Hersteller

Hersteller

| Stand: 05/09/2012, 15:06