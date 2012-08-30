Amelia Earhart: Mehr Fotos

APTO GO WITH STORY TITLED SEARCHING FOR AMELIA**FILE**Famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, pose in front of their twin-engine Lockheed Electra in Los Angeles at the end of May, 1937, prior to their planned flight around the world.
dapdFILE - In this May 22, 1932 file photo, a crowd cheers Amelia Earhart as she boards her single-engine Lockheed Vega airplane in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, for the trip back to London. Three bone fragments found on a South Pacific island could help
dapdFILE - In this Jan. 14, 1935 file photo, Amelia Earhart climbs out of her plane at Oakland Airport in Oakland, Calif., after completing her 18 hour, 2,400 mile flight from Honolulu. Three bone fragments found on a South Pacific island could help prove
dapdFILE - In this Sept. 4, 1936 file photo, Amelia Earhart is talking with her husband George Palmer Putnam, right, and friends in New York, before taking off from Brooklyns Floyd Bennett field for Los Angeles in the Bendix Trophy race. Floyd Bennett Fie
dapdThis image provided by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery and displayed at a U.S. State Department news conference on Tuesday, March 20, 2012, may provide a new clue in one of the 20th centurys most enduring mysteries and could soo
dapdFILE - An undated file photo shows American aviatrix Amelia Earhart. A $2.2 million expedition is hoping to finally solve one of Americas most enduring mysteries. What happened to famed aviator Amelia Earhart when she went missing over the South Paci
dapdFILE - In this undated photo, Amelia Earhart, the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean by plane sits on top of a plane. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is wading into one of the 20th centuryís most enduring mysteries: the fate of America
dapdFILE-- An undated file photo shows Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is meeting Tuesday March 20, 2012, with historians and scientists from The International Group for H
dapdA flight suit jacket designed by Amelia Earhart is seen on display at the Smithsonians National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010, after an overhaul of one of the museums original galleries, the "Pioneers of Flight". The jack
dapdAn original, unpublished personal photo of Amelia Earhart dated 1937, along with goggles she was wearing during her first plane crash are seen Friday, Sept. 9, 2011, at Clars Auction Gallery in Oakland, Calif. Photos of aviator Earhart, who vanished o