Wie Apollo 11 den Mond fotografierte
Im All sind Pressefotografen rar...
Hasselblad Apollo 11
Neil Armstrong took this picture of Buzz Aldrin during their initial inspection of the Lunar Module at about 055:41. Journal Contributor David Sander notes that "Buzz is wearing his intravehicular suit, a specially made set of garments designed to be as f
Apollo 11 crew member Michael Collins appears calm after suiting up activities for his participation in the countdown demonstration test aboard the Apollo 11 space craft along with astronauts Aldrin and Armstrong. The Apollo 11 mission, the first lunar la
Apollo 11 Mission image - View of Lunar Module separation from the Command Module (07/20/69)View of Lunar Module (LM). This image was taken during separation of the LM and the Command Module during Apollo 11 Mission. Blackness of space in background. Orig
This frame from the 16-mm camera mounted in the Lunar Module window shows Neil Armstrong (left) and Buzz Aldrin (right) deploying the U.S. Flag.To learn more about Apollo 11 go to: http://www.nasa.gov/externalflash/apollo11_40/Credit: NASA/APOLLO 11
Hasselblad Moon Magazine
Down-Sun photograph of the Lunar Module from the rim of Little West Crater. We can see Neil Armstrongs shadow and the shadow of the Gold camera. This frame gives us a feeling for elevation of the rim. When he took this picture, Neil was clearly standing a
This photograph is the first in a sequence of pictures Neil Armstrong took of Buzz Aldrin carrying the EASEP out to the deployment site a short way south of the spacecraft. In this picture, he is walking across the raised rim of the small crater. Note the
Apollo 11 Mission image - Lunar surface with Astronaut boot in field of view (July 20, 1969)Lunar surface with an astronaut boot and bootprint in field of view. Image taken at Tranquility Base during the Apollo 11 Mission. Original film magazine was label
This frame from Buzz Aldrins plus-Z pan is the only good Hasselblad picture of Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface. To learn more about Apollo 11 go to: http://www.nasa.gov/externalflash/apollo11_40/Credit: NASA/APOLLO 11
Erdaufgang