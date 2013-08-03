kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

A heavy metal fan sitting in the mud makes a heavy metal hand-sign during a concert at the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival 2013 in Wacken August 3, 2013. More than 75 000 heavy metal fans visited the largest heavy metal festival in the world. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

© Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Kult-Festival
08/03/2013

Wacken 2013: Metal, Schlamm & Dosenbier

Eindrücke vom größten Heavy-Metal-Festival der Welt.

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A heavy metal fan makes a heavy metal hand-sign du

© Bild: APA/AXEL HEIMKEN

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/AXEL HEIMKEN

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Lemmy and Phil Campbell perform during the 24th Wa

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A fan of Motorhead with a tattoo on his back is se

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Lemmy performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Fes

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Lemmy performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Fes

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A Heavy Metal fan jumps into pool during the 24th

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fans covered with mud pose for photogr

© Bild: APA/Axel Heimken

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Axel Heimken

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Axel Heimken

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Axel Heimken

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A heavy metal fan shows a heavy metal hand sign du

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/CARSTEN REHDER

GERMANY MUSIC

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC

© Bild: APA/CARSTEN REHDER

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/CARSTEN REHDER

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs during the 24

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs during the 24

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Fans gesture as they attend the 24th Wacken Open A

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC

© Bild: APA/CARSTEN REHDER

GERMANY MUSIC

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: APA/AXEL HEIMKEN

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN FESTIVAL

© Bild: APA/Carsten Rehder

GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A heavy metal fan drinks beer as he sits in a "Wac

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy Metal fans carry their beer during the 24th

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A heavy metal fan takes a shower on a street durin

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fans take a shower on a street during

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A fan headbangs during a concert at the 24th Wacke

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Shoes belonging to a heavy metal fan rest next to

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A crowdsurfer gestures during the 24th Wacken Open

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

A crowdsurfer gestures during the 24th Wacken Open

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fans make heavy metal hand-signs durin

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy Metal fans carry their beer during the 24th

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fan jumps into the mud during heavy ra

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fans enjoy a concert during heavy rain

© Bild: Reuters/FABIAN BIMMER

Heavy metal fans lie in the mud during a concert a

| Stand: 08/03/2013, 10:19