Wacken 2013: Metal, Schlamm & Dosenbier
Eindrücke vom größten Heavy-Metal-Festival der Welt.
A heavy metal fan makes a heavy metal hand-sign du
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
Lemmy and Phil Campbell perform during the 24th Wa
A fan of Motorhead with a tattoo on his back is se
Lemmy performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Fes
Lemmy performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Fes
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
A Heavy Metal fan jumps into pool during the 24th
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
Heavy metal fans covered with mud pose for photogr
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
A heavy metal fan shows a heavy metal hand sign du
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC
GERMANY MUSIC
GERMANY MUSIC
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs during the 24
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
Till Lindemann of Rammstein performs during the 24
Fans gesture as they attend the 24th Wacken Open A
GERMANY MUSIC
GERMANY MUSIC
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN FESTIVAL
GERMANY MUSIC WACKEN
A heavy metal fan drinks beer as he sits in a "Wac
Heavy Metal fans carry their beer during the 24th
A heavy metal fan takes a shower on a street durin
Heavy metal fans take a shower on a street during
A fan headbangs during a concert at the 24th Wacke
Shoes belonging to a heavy metal fan rest next to
A crowdsurfer gestures during the 24th Wacken Open
A crowdsurfer gestures during the 24th Wacken Open
Heavy metal fans make heavy metal hand-signs durin
Heavy Metal fans carry their beer during the 24th
Heavy metal fan jumps into the mud during heavy ra
Heavy metal fans enjoy a concert during heavy rain
Heavy metal fans lie in the mud during a concert a