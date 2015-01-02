kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Florian Wieser

Kultur
01/02/2015

Vorschau: Konzerte und Festivals 2015

Die wichtigsten Konzerte, Open-Airs und Festivals von 2015 im Überblick.

© Bild: Florian Wieser

get well soon - harvest of art wiesen 2013 - flori…

© Bild: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

May of the band Queen and Lambert perform during t

© Bild: REUTERS

Singer Lionel Richie arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (AMA-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Felix Brummer of German band Kraftklub performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. Established in 1992, the German Phonographic Academy honors national and international artists with the Echo German music prize.

© Bild: Deleted - 345657

Katy Perry

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa00744567 Pollard Berrier, singer of British band Archive performs on stage, at the Greenfield Festival in Interlaken, Friday, June 16, 2006. EPA/EDI ENGELER

© Bild: Indra Dunis

Zola Jesus

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03305928 Singer and guitarist Danko Jones of the band of the same name performs live at Optimus Stage on the first day of the Optimus Alive music Festival, in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 13 July 2012. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

© Bild: Deleted - 947928

Sting wird im Gasometer seine alten Hits präsentieren.

© Bild: Deleted - 947943

unheilig

© Bild: Franz Gruber

Robbie Williams…

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

KONZERT: DEICHKIND

© Bild: /WavesVienna/Armin Rudelstorfer

Scott Matthew…

© Bild: /Sony Music

ac/dc…

© Bild: Deleted - 947973

Foxygen

sunrise avenue - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser…

© Bild: Deleted - 947997

Olly Murs

© Bild: Deleted - 948006

Farin Urlaub

© Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

KONZERT: METALLICA

© Bild: KURIER/Jeff Mangione

One Republic

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW BURTON

The band "One Direction" performs on NBC's Today s

© Bild: florian wieser

Publikum Nova Rock 2012 tag1 - Florian Wieser

© Bild: Deleted - 907422

Herbert Groenemeyer

© Bild: www.wiesen.at

Eristoff Tracks Urban Art Forms 2007 in Wiesen…

© Bild: Florian Wieser

besucher stimmung - harvest of art wiesen 2013 - f…

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02264544 Scottish musician Mark Knopfler, former Dire Straits leader, performs on stage during his concert in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, 28 July 2010. Knopfler introduced his latest album Get Lucky. EPA/XOAN REY

© Bild: APA/Hans Klaus Techt

KONZERT CARLOS SANTANA

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

Sxrillex Frequency…

© Bild: Florian Wieser

Billy Idol - Forestglade Wiesen 2012 - florian wieser

| Stand: 01/02/2015, 14:01