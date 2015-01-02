Vorschau: Konzerte und Festivals 2015

Die wichtigsten Konzerte, Open-Airs und Festivals von 2015 im Überblick.
get well soon - harvest of art wiesen 2013 - flori…
May of the band Queen and Lambert perform during t
Singer Lionel Richie arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (AMA-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Felix Brummer of German band Kraftklub performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. Established in 1992, the German Phonographic Academy honors national and international artists with the Echo German music prize.
Katy Perry
EPAepa00744567 Pollard Berrier, singer of British band Archive performs on stage, at the Greenfield Festival in Interlaken, Friday, June 16, 2006. EPA/EDI ENGELER
Zola Jesus
EPAepa03305928 Singer and guitarist Danko Jones of the band of the same name performs live at Optimus Stage on the first day of the Optimus Alive music Festival, in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 13 July 2012. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO
Sting wird im Gasometer seine alten Hits präsentieren.
unheilig
Robbie Williams…
KONZERT: DEICHKIND
Scott Matthew…
ac/dc…
Foxygen
sunrise avenue - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser…
Olly Murs
Farin Urlaub
KONZERT: METALLICA
One Republic
The band "One Direction" performs on NBC's Today s
Publikum Nova Rock 2012 tag1 - Florian Wieser
Herbert Groenemeyer
Eristoff Tracks Urban Art Forms 2007 in Wiesen…
besucher stimmung - harvest of art wiesen 2013 - f…
EPAepa02264544 Scottish musician Mark Knopfler, former Dire Straits leader, performs on stage during his concert in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, 28 July 2010. Knopfler introduced his latest album Get Lucky. EPA/XOAN REY
KONZERT CARLOS SANTANA
Sxrillex Frequency…
Billy Idol - Forestglade Wiesen 2012 - florian wieser