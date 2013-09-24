kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Mit "I Touch Myself" wurden die "Divinyls" Anfang der 90er weltweit bekannt und Chrissy Amphlett, die für den lasziven Songtext verantwortlich war, zum Star. Eine typisches One-Hit-Wonder also? Mitnichten. Die australische Band veröffentlichte in ihrer Heimat fünf weitere Alben, wovon 19 Singles auch in den Charts landeten. Weltberühmt in Australien also.

Kultur
09/24/2013

Vermeintliche One-Hit-Wonder im Überblick

| Stand: 09/24/2013, 12:20