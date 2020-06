Umstrittene Warhol-Versteigerung bringt 152 Mio. Dollar

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Christie's shows Andy Warhol's "Triple Elvis." Executed in ink and silver paint in 1963, the work brought $81.9 million on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014 when it was sold at auction by Christieís in New York during their Post-War & Contemporary Art Evening Sale. (AP Photo/Christie's, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 627216