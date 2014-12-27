kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Mit "X-Men: Zukunft ist Vergangenheit" und "Die Tribute von Panem - Mockingjay Teil 1" (Bild) brachte es Lawrence laut Forbes auf 1,4 Milliarden Dollar (1,15 Mrd. Euro).

Forbes
12/27/2014

Top 10: Hollywoods Kassengold 2014

Mockingjay Jennifer Lawrence Liam Hemsworth

Aufmacher - Guardians of the Galaxy …

Lucy, Film, 2014, Scarlett Johansson…

Mark Wahlberg

This image released by Marvel shows Chris Evans, l…

Comic Con 2011 Emma Stone Portrait

Kopie von Kopie von MALEFICENT - DIE DUNKLE FEE - Maleficent (Angelina…

dapdIn this film publicity image released by 20th Century Fox, from left, Caleb Landry Jones, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Rose Byrne, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy and Lucas Till are shown in a scene from "X-Men: First Class." (Foto:20th Century

dapdActors Michael Fassbender, left, and James McAvoy during a photo call for the film X-Men, First Class, in London, Monday, May, 23, 2011. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)

| Stand: 12/27/2014, 09:11