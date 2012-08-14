kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Kultur

Kultur
08/14/2012

Sziget 2012: Das "bessere" Donauinselfest

Das Festival auf der Óbudai-Donauinsel in Budapest wurde heuer 20 Jahre alt. Wir haben mal beim etwas anderen Donauinselfest vorbeigeschaut.

Sziget Schriftzug

EPAepa03358029 Fans enjoy the concert of the Canadian band Sum 41 during their concert at the 20th Sziget (Island) Festival on the Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary, 11 August 2012. Sziget Festival is one of the biggest cultural events with an

REUTERSFestival goers attend a concert by The Vaccines during Budapests Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 10, 2012. Sziget, one of Europes largest cultural events, holds its 20th edition in August after being voted the best lar

EPAepa03348314 A fan rolled in plastic foil enjoys the concert of the Hungarian heavy metal band Superbutt during their concert at the 20th Sziget Island Festival on the Shipyard Island in northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2012. Sziget Festival is one

EPAepa03358030 Guitarist Deryck Whibley of the Canadian band Sum 41 performs during their concert at the 20th Sziget (Island) Festival on the Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary, 11 August 2012. Sziget Festival is one of the biggest cultural eve

Fahnen am Sziget

REUTERSFestival goers sleep during Budapests Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2012. Sziget, one of Europes largest cultural events, holds its 20th edition in August after being voted the best large festival in Europe at the

Sziget Kreditkarte

sziget kreditkarte aufladecontainer

sziget bungee jumping

REUTERSA couple kiss during Budapests Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2012. Sziget, one of Europes largest cultural events, holds its 20th edition in August after being voted the best large festival in Europe at the Europe

sziget camping

sziget camping 2

fahrrad sziget

lageplan sziget

sziget mülltonne 1

sziget mülltonne 2

sziget staub

dapdIn this picture taken Saturday Aug. 11, 2012 US rapper Snoop Dogg performs during his concert at the 20th Sziget (Island) Festival on the Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary. Sziget celebrates its 20th anniversary and runs from Aug. 6 to 13.

EPAepa03354407 Singer Jonathan Davis of the US rock band Korn performs during their concert at the 20th Sziget (Island) Festival on the Shipyard Island in northern Budapest, Hungary, late 09 August 2012. The Island Festival is one of Europes biggest cultu

EPAepa03351317 Singer Brian Molko of the British alternative rock band Placebo performs during their concert at the 20th Sziget (Island) Festival on the Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary, 08 August 2012. Sziget Festival is one of the biggest c

REUTERSMovie director and musician Emir Kusturica of Serbia and "The No Smoking Orchestra" perform on stage during Budapests Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2012. Sziget, one of Europes largest cultural events, holds its 2

| Stand: 08/14/2012, 14:22