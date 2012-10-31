"Star Wars" wird nun von Disney gemacht
Mit einem 4-Milliarden-Deal mit George Lucas hat sich der Unterhaltungsmulti die Filmrechte an einem Dauerbrenner der Popkultur gesichert. Die Webgemeinde spottet bereits.
In this Oct. 15, 2011 file photo, "Darth Vader" accepts the Ultimate Villain award from "Star Wars" creator George Lucas during the 2011 Scream Awards, in Los Angeles.
Walt Disney Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger (L) and filmmaker and Chairman of the Board of Lucasfilm Ltd. George Lucas sign documents at the Walt Disney Co. in Burbank, California October 30, 2012. Walt Disney Co. has agreed to buy Lucasfilm.
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Prinzessin Leia), Harrison Ford (Han Solo)
Frank Oz (Yoda), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)
Die kleinen Ewoks nehmen Han Solo (Harrison Ford, vorne Mi.) und Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) gefangen. Doch schnell erkennen sie, dass die Jedis Gleichgesinnte sind.
Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter
"Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung" Der Sieger des Podrennens, der kleine Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), wird von Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) durch die jubelnde Menge getragen. SENDUNG: ORF1, SO, 21.04.2002, 20:15 UHR. - Veroeffentlichung fuer Pr
A Star Wars fan dressed as Darth Vader waits for a midnight sale of toys from the new Star Wars movie at Toys R Us in New York City April 1, 2005. "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" is scheduled for release on May 19, 2005.
Director and writer of "Star Wars," George Lucas (C) poses with cast members Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill along with characters "Darth Vader" (L) "3CPO" (in gold) "R2D2" (short robot) and "Chewbacca" (background) during the premiere of "Star Wars"
Bank of America promotes a personal credit card with Star Wars characters at the 39th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 24, 2008.
People walk past a fountain showing the Yoda character from the Star Wars movies outside of Lucasfilms headquarters in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that it was buying Lucasfilm Ltd. for $4.05 billion.
Space-age swashbuckler "Star Wars" and its sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back," have been voted the greatest two films of all time in a magazine poll. George Lucas's classic, which charts the battle between Luke Skywalker and the evil empire of Darth Vader,
Weil sein Onkel und seine Tante von dem Imperium getötet wurden macht sich Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, re.) mit Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness, li.) auf dem Weg nach Alderaan, ...
Krieg der Sterne (Star Wars, USA 1977, Regie: George Lucas) Harrison Ford
Darth Vader is shown in a scene from Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back." Lucasfilm Ltd. and 20th Century Fox announced Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2004, that the original three "Star Wars" films
An exhibit showing a Darth Vader helmet transformed into the Statue of Liberty, is displayed in The Vader Project, at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Saturday, May 26, 2007
A fan of Poland, dressed as Star Wars character Darth Vader, holds a poster before their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Czech Republic at the City stadium in Wroclaw June 16, 2012.
Darth Vader makes his entrance in the 1977 movie "Star Wars." Was Anakin Skywalker the proverbial bad seed? "No," "Star Wars" creator George Lucas told The Associated Press.
Members of the 501st Legion, a group of International Star Wars fans dressed as storm troopers march in the 118th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 1, 2007.
Star Wars creator George Lucas (C) poses with Storm Troopers, characters in the Star Wars movies, during a gala held to celebrate the "Star Wars: Where Science Meets the Imagination" exhibition at the Museum of Science in Boston, Massachusetts
