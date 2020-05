Slayer-Gitarrist Jeff Hanneman gestorben

This 2009 publicity photo provided courtesy of Slayer shows, from left, Dave Lombardo, Kerry King, Jeff Hanneman and Tom Araya. Hanneman, 49, a founding member of the heavy metal band Slayer, has died. Slayer spokeswoman Heidi Robinson-Fitzgerald says Hanneman died Thursday morning, May 2, 2013, of liver failure at a Los Angeles hospital with his wife, Kathy, by his side. (AP Photo/Courtesy of Slayer, Mark Seliger)

