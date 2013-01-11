Porträt Christoph Waltz

Premiere Django Unchained
Christoph Waltz 1981.jpg
Christoph Waltz Roy Black.jpg
Christoph Waltz Der große Reibach.jpg
Christoph Waltz Roy Black 1.jpg
Christoph Waltz Das merkwürdige Verhalten geschlechtsreifer Großstädter.jpg
Christoph Waltz Derrick.jpg
Christoph Waltz Der Tanz mit dem Teufel Die Entführung des Richard Oetker.jpg
Christoph Waltz.jpg
Christoph Waltz Inglorious Basterds.jpg
Christoph Waltz Cannes.jpg
Christoph Waltz Golden Globes.jpg
Christoph Waltz Oscar.jpg
EPAepa01809923 German actor Christoph Waltz (L) and US director Quentin Tarantino at the German premiere of the film Inglourious Basterds in Berlin, Germany, 28 July 2009. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds will be released in Germany on
dapdARCHIV: Director Quentin Tarantino, center, stands with actor Christoph Waltz as they pose for a photo shortly before a local premiere of Tarantinos Holocaust-era film "Inglourious Basterds" in Tel Aviv, Israel (Foto vom 15.09.09). Christoph Waltz hat
Christoph Waltz Judith Holste.jpg
Christoph Waltz The Green Hornet.jpg
Christoph Waltz Wasser für die Elefanten 1.jpg
Christoph Waltz 3 Musketiere.jpg
Christoph Waltz Gott des Gemetzeles.jpg
Christoph Waltz Django Unchained.jpg
Christoph Waltz Tarantino.jpg
Filmseite…
Actor Waltz steps on his star with director Tarant