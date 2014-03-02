kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Herzigstes Paar des Abends war Bradley Cooper und Model Suki Waterouse. Stolz zeigte der Schauspieler ("American Hustle") seine neue Freundin vor fast einer Milliarde TV-Zuseher.

© Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Oscars 2014
03/02/2014

Klatsch, Tratsch & die besten Oscar-Momente

Getuschel am Red Carpet und die besten Momente der Oscar-Gala.

von Christina Michlits, Nicole Kolisch

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Suki Water

© Bild: Deleted - 722253

Bradley Cooper, Suki Waterhouse

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE BLAKE

Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the

© Bild: Deleted - 722271

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

© Bild: Reuters/ADREES LATIF

Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Show host Ellen DeGeneres delivers pizza to the au

© Bild: Deleted - 722289

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

© Bild: Reuters/LUCY NICHOLSON

Actor Cooper and his girlfriend Waterhouse eat piz

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE BLAKE

Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for her role

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez kiss while

© Bild: Deleted - 722316

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves

© Bild: Deleted - 722322

Bette Midler

© Bild: Deleted - 722331

Lupita Nyong'o

© Bild: Deleted - 722337

Lupita Nyong'o, Meryl Streep, Pharrell Williams

© Bild: twitter

BhxWutnCEAAtEQ6.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 722346

Shannon Leto, Constance Leto, Jared Leto

© Bild: Deleted - 567297

Leonardo DiCaprio

© Bild: screenshot, eonline

Unbenannt-1.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 722361

Jennifer Lawrence

© Bild: Deleted - 722370

Jennifer Lawrence

© Bild: Reuters/Mike Blake

MICHAEL MOORE WINS OSCAR FOR BOWLING FOR COLUMBINE

© Bild: Deleted - 722382

Oscars Brando

© Bild: Reuters/GARY HERSHORN

Melissa Leo accepts the Oscar for best supporting

© Bild: Deleted - 722391

Kathryn Bigelow accepts the Oscar for best achieve…

© Bild: Deleted - 722394

AMECHE CHER

© Bild: Deleted - 722400

Jack Palance

© Bild: APA/MICHAEL YADA / A.M.P.A.S / HO

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2010

© Bild: APA/MICHAEL YADA / A.M.P.A.S / HO

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2010

© Bild: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

ACTOR CUBA GOODING JR PUNCHES HIS FIST AS HE ANNOU

© Bild: Deleted - 722436

In this photo released by the Italian Presidency P…

© Bild: APA/MICHAEL YADA / A.M.P.A.S / HO

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2010

© Bild: Deleted - 722451

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

© Bild: Reuters/Mike Blake

ADRIEN BRODY KISSES HALLE BERRY AT OSCARS

© Bild: Deleted - 722469

84th Academy Awards Show

© Bild: APA/EPA/MIKE NELSON

USA ACADEMY AWARDS 2014

| Stand: 03/02/2014, 17:02