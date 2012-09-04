Österreich schickt Haneke ins Oscar-Rennen
Der neue Film "Amour" von Michael Haneke wird im kommenden Jahr Österreichs Beitrag für den Auslands-Oscar sein.
-ZU APA 186- Der Regisseur Michael Haneke wird vom 7.-18.Mai bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes mit seinem Film "Funny Games" um die "Goldene Palme" kämpfen. - Undatiertes Archivbild -NUR SW- APA-Photo: Wega Film
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA2009588 - 08032010 - LOS ANGELES - USA: Der österreichische Regissuer Michael Haneke und seine Frau Susi im Cafe des Artistes am Sonntag, 07. März 2010 in Los Angeles. Die Academy Awards werden in Los Angeles bereits zum 82. Mal ver
EPAepa01741009 (FILE) A file picture dated 21 May 2009 shows Austrian director Michael Haneke attending a photocall for the film Das Weisse Band (The White Ribbon) running in competition in the 62nd edition of the Cannes film festival in Cannes. Haneke wo
APFrench actress and President of the Jury Isabelle Huppert, right, kisses Austrian director Michael Haneke after he received the Palme dOr award for the film The White Ribbon during the awards ceremony during the 62nd International film festival in Canne
REUTERSDirector Michael Haneke (L) poses with actress Juliette Binoche with his Chevalier of Arts and Letters medal during a ceremony at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)
dpaBurghart Klaussner (l) in einer Filmszene des Films "Das weiße Band" (Le Ruban Blanc) von Michael Haneke. Der Streifen ist in schwarz/weiß gedreht. Goldene Palme für Michael Haneke: Sein deutscher Film «Das weiße Band» ist zum Abschluss des 62. F
REUTERSDirector Michael Haneke accepts the best foreign language film for "The White Ribbon" at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 17, 2010. (GOLDENGLOBES-WINNERS) (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA2000795 - 05032010 - LOS ANGELES - USA: Der österreichische Regisseur Michael Haneke am Freitag, 05. März 2010, während einer Fotomöglickeit zum besten fremdsprachigen Film des Jahres. Michael Haneke tritt dabei mit seinem Film "D
apnDer oesterreichische Regisseur Michael Haneke freut sich ueber eine Lola bei der Verleihung des Deutschen Filmpreises am Freitag, 23. April 2010 in Berlin. Sein Film Das Weisse Band war der grosse Gewinner des Abends. (apn Photo/Herbert Knosowski)----A
EPAepa02070549 A picture dated 07 March 2010 shows Austrian director Michael Haneke at the viewing party of the 82nd Academy Awards ceremony held at the Cafe des Artistes in Los Angeles, California, USA. The Oscars are awards presented for outstanding ind
APAustrian director Michael Haneke arrives between his wife Suzy, left, and Austrian actress Suzanne Lothar for the screening of Hanekes "Funny Games" in competition for the Cannes film festival Wednesday May 14, 1997.(AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)
epa000431809 Austrian director Michael Haneke (R) and his wife arrive for the official opening of the 58th Cannes Film Festival, Wednesday 11 May 2005 in Cannes. Twenty-one films from 14 countries are in the running for the coveted Palme dëOr for best fi
Der oesterreichische Regisseur Michael Haneke, dessen Verfilmung von Elfriede Jelineks "Die Klavierspielerin" beim Filmfestival in Cannes dreifach ausgezeichnet wurde, erhielt am Dienstag, dem 22. Mai 2001 im Wiener Rathaus von Kulturstadtrat Andreas Mail
dapdDirector Michael Haneke poses during a photo call for Love at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 20, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)