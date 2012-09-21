kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Cedric Houin/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

Kultur
09/21/2012

National Geographic-Fotocontest: Die Gewinner

Das National Geographic Traveler Magazin wählte bereits zum 24. Mal die besten Fotos des Jahres aus aller Welt. Sehen Sie hier die Gewinner.

von Mathias Morscher

© Bild: Cedric Houin/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

PERMITTED USE: This image may be downloaded or is otherwise provided at no charge for one-time use for coverage or promotion of 2012 National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest and exclusively in conjunction thereof. No copying, distribution or archiving

© Bild: Vo Anh Kiet/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Andrea Guarneri/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Ken Thorne/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: SauKhiang Chau/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Camila Massu/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Ken Bower/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Fred An/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Peter DeMarco/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Lucia Griggi/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Michelle Schantz/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

© Bild: Cedric Houin/National Geographic Traveler Photo Contest

National Geographic Traveler Magazin

| Stand: 09/21/2012, 14:26