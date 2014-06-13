Staub und Hitze: Das bunte Treiben am Campingplatz
Die zehnte Ausgabe des Rockfestivals ist bereits in vollem Gange. Die Besucher haben sich schon davor in Stimmung gebracht.
Ein staubige Geburtstagsparty wartet auf alle Fans des Nova Rock Festivals, das am Freitag offiziell gestartet hat.
Bereits am Donnerstag rückten zahlreiche Open-Air-Begeisterte an, um sich am Zelt-Platz die besten Plätze zu sichern.
Am Freitag war erneut eine bunte Karawane im Anmarsch.
Um 13.30 Uhr sollten die Tore zu den Bühnen geöffnet werden, auf denen in der Nacht The Prodigy und Volbeat als Headliner auftreten sollen.
Wenige Wolken, angenehme 24 Grad und etwas Wind, der eine leichte Abkühlung verspricht - das sind die wettertechnischen Eckdaten des ersten Festivaltages.
Die Sonne kämpfte sich brav durch und hatte seit Donnerstag, dem Anreisetag, schon einigen Besuchern Sonnenbrand und Hitzeerschöpfung beschert.
"Wir haben bisher 230 Patienten versorgt", sagte Thomas Horvath, Sprecher des Roten Kreuzes im APA-Gespräch.
Er riet den Nova Rockern zum Wassertrinken, Sonnenmilch Auftragen, festem Schuhwerk und einer ordentlichen Kopfbedeckung.
Einige Besucher präsentieren ihren Köpfe mit unterschiedlichen Sonnenschutz für das Haupt.
Ob diese hier den Zweck erfüllt?
Am Campingplatz bereitet man sich auf das musikalische Programm des Nachmittags vor.
Man sucht etwa Schutz unter mitgebrachten Partyzelten.
Zum Ganzkörper-Anzug entschieden sich bei den sommerlichen Temperaturen nur wenige.
Der Bikini war da schon eher gefragt.
Bei manchen Herren auch der Borat-Monokini.
Für viele ist der entsprechende Bier-Vorrat entscheidend.
Die Palette scheint am Campinglatz das Standardmaß zu sein, ...
... von manchen auch umgebaut zur Ritterausrüstung.
Das wichtigste bei der Hitze ist: Genug Flüssigkeit zu sich nehmen!
Die zugeführte Dosis sollte allerdings nicht ausschließlich aus alkoholischen Getränken bestehen.
Hier scheint das Motto zu sein: Feiern, bis der Arzt kommt!
Dieser potenzielle Festival-Besucher versuchte mit einem Zeitungsverkauf das Geld für ein Ticket zusammen zu bekommen.
Die folgenden Leute haben ihm bereits etwas voraus und bevölkern das Festivalgelände: ...
Besucher des Festivals auf dem Campingplatz im Rahmen des "Nova Rock 2014" Festivals am Freitag, 13. Juni 2014 im burgenländischen Nickelsdorf.
Besucher des Festivals auf dem Campingplatz im Rahmen des "Nova Rock 2014" Festivals am Freitag, 13. Juni 2014 im burgenländischen Nickelsdorf.
NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER
Alles dabei? Sonnenhut, Sonnenbrille, Zelt, Schlafsack, Festivalband...
Ein Selfie unseres Fotografen: Florian Wieser (li.)
Und auch an Tag 2 ging es munter weiter am Campingplatz...
K.I.T.T. ist auch da!!!!
NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER
