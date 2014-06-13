kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Ein staubige Geburtstagsparty wartet auf alle Fans des Nova Rock Festivals, das am Freitag offiziell gestartet hat.

© /Florian Wieser

Nova Rock
06/13/2014

Staub und Hitze: Das bunte Treiben am Campingplatz

Die zehnte Ausgabe des Rockfestivals ist bereits in vollem Gange. Die Besucher haben sich schon davor in Stimmung gebracht.

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Ein staubige Geburtstagsparty wartet auf alle Fans des Nova Rock Festivals, das am Freitag offiziell gestartet hat.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Bereits am Donnerstag rückten zahlreiche Open-Air-Begeisterte an, um sich am Zelt-Platz die besten Plätze zu sichern.

© Bild: /Natascha Marakovits

Nova Rock 2014…

Am Freitag war erneut eine bunte Karawane im Anmarsch.

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Um 13.30 Uhr sollten die Tore zu den Bühnen geöffnet werden, auf denen in der Nacht The Prodigy und Volbeat als Headliner auftreten sollen.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Wenige Wolken, angenehme 24 Grad und etwas Wind, der eine leichte Abkühlung verspricht - das sind die wettertechnischen Eckdaten des ersten Festivaltages. 

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Die Sonne kämpfte sich brav durch und hatte seit Donnerstag, dem Anreisetag, schon einigen Besuchern Sonnenbrand und Hitzeerschöpfung beschert.

© Bild: Rotes Kreuz Dokuteam Neusiedl

1. Konzerttag - Reportage MobSan

"Wir haben bisher 230 Patienten versorgt", sagte Thomas Horvath, Sprecher des Roten Kreuzes im APA-Gespräch.

© Bild: /Rotes Kreuz Dokuteam Neusiedl

1. Konzerttag

Er riet den Nova Rockern zum Wassertrinken, Sonnenmilch Auftragen, festem Schuhwerk und einer ordentlichen Kopfbedeckung. 

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

Einige Besucher präsentieren ihren Köpfe mit unterschiedlichen Sonnenschutz für das Haupt.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

Ob diese hier den Zweck erfüllt?

© Bild: /Natascha Marakovits

Nova Rock…

Am Campingplatz bereitet man sich auf das musikalische Programm des Nachmittags vor.

© Bild: /Birgit Seiser

Nova Rock…

Man sucht etwa Schutz unter mitgebrachten Partyzelten.

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Zum Ganzkörper-Anzug entschieden sich bei den sommerlichen Temperaturen nur wenige.

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Der Bikini war da schon eher gefragt.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

Bei manchen Herren auch der Borat-Monokini.

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Für viele ist der entsprechende Bier-Vorrat entscheidend.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

Die Palette scheint am Campinglatz das Standardmaß zu sein, ...

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

... von manchen auch umgebaut zur Ritterausrüstung.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Das wichtigste bei der Hitze ist: Genug Flüssigkeit zu sich nehmen!

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Die zugeführte Dosis sollte allerdings nicht ausschließlich aus alkoholischen Getränken bestehen.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Hier scheint das Motto zu sein: Feiern, bis der Arzt kommt!

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Dieser potenzielle Festival-Besucher versuchte mit einem Zeitungsverkauf das Geld für ein Ticket zusammen zu bekommen.

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

Die folgenden Leute haben ihm bereits etwas voraus und bevölkern das Festivalgelände: ...

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

APA18825998_13062014 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Besucher des Festivals auf dem Campingplatz im Rahmen des "Nova Rock 2014" Festivals am Freitag, 13. Juni 2014 im burgenländischen Nickelsdorf. Das Festival findet vom Freitag, 13. Juni bis Sonntag 15. Juni 2014 in Nickelsdorf statt. FOTO: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

© Bild: /Natascha Marakovits

Nova Rock…

Nova Rock

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: CAMPINGPLATZ

APA18825964_13062014 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Besucher des Festivals auf dem Campingplatz im Rahmen des "Nova Rock 2014" Festivals am Freitag, 13. Juni 2014 im burgenländischen Nickelsdorf. Das Festival findet vom Freitag, 13. Juni bis Sonntag 15. Juni 2014 in Nickelsdorf statt. FOTO: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

Alles dabei? Sonnenhut, Sonnenbrille, Zelt, Schlafsack, Festivalband...

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

Ein Selfie unseres Fotografen: Florian Wieser (li.)

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

© Bild: /Florian Wieser

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

 

besucher - camping - nova rock 2014 - florian wies…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

Und auch an Tag 2 ging es munter weiter am Campingplatz...

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

  

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - florian wieser

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

K.I.T.T. ist auch da!!!!

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

  

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

© Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

NOVA ROCK 2014: BESUCHER

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

besucher - camping tag 2 - nova rock 2014 - floria…

 

| Stand: 06/13/2014, 09:41