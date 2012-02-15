Meryl Streep erobert Berlin

Ihr Auftritt beschert der Berlinale eine dicke Portion Glamour. Die Oscarpreisträgerin wurde mit dem Goldenen Ehrenbären ausgezeichnet.
dapdActress Meryl Streep, right, reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. In the background Berlinale dir
REUTERSU.S. actress Meryl Streep reacts after she was presented with the Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during a ceremony at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Ta
dapdSpectators wait for actress Meryl Streep before the screening of the film The Iron Lady at the 62 edition of International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. Streep will be awarded with the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime
dapdActress Meryl Streep, center, reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. (Foto:Markus Schreiber/AP/dapd
REUTERSREFILE - CLARIFYING CAPTION Actor and jury member Jake Gyllenhaal delivers a speech during the award ceremony for U.S. actress Meryl Streep at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2012. Streep received a Golden Bear
EPAepa03106313 Berlinale jury member and British actor Jake Gyllenhaal honors US actress Meryl Streep whos receiving the Honorary Golden Bear prior to the beginning of the premiere of the movie The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival,
EPAepa03106250 US actress Meryl Streep poses during the Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony next to Berlinale jury member and US actor Jake Gyllenhaal prior to the beginning of the premiere of The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival,
EPAepa03106312 US actress Meryl Streep poses during the Honorary Golden Bear award ceremony next to Berlinale jury member and British actor Jake Gyllenhaal prior to the beginning of the premiere of the movie The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International
EPAepa03106249 US actress Meryl Streep receives the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement from Berlinale festival director Dieter Kosslick prior to the beginning of the premiere of The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in B
dapdActress Meryl Streep reacts after being awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement during the awarding ceremony at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. (Foto:Markus Schreiber
EPAepa03106269 US actress Meryl Streep receives the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement from Berlinale festival director Dieter Kosslick prior to the beginning of the premiere of The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in B
EPAepa03106267 US actress Meryl Streep delivers a speech after receiving a Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement as Berlinale festival director Dieter Kosslick (L) and US actor and jury member Jake Gyllenhaal look on prior to the beginning of the
Frau in Parlament
dapdActress Meryl Streep reacts during the awarding ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. Right is actor Jake Gyllenhaal who had
EPAepa03106248 US actress Meryl Streep delivers a speech while receiving the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement prior to the beginning of the premiere of The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 Febru
EPAepa03106266 US actress Meryl Streep receives the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement prior to the beginning of the premiere of The Iron Lady at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. The movie is pr
EPAepa03106075 Fans hold a poster reading Meryl Streep(ly) the best during the premiere of Tabu during the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. The movie is presented in competition at the 62nd Berlinale that runs
EPAepa03106218 Fans wait for US actress Meryl Streep to arrive for the premiere of The Iron Lady during the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the 62nd
EPAepa03106216 US actress Meryl Streep arrives for the premiere of The Iron Lady during the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the 62nd Berlinale that r
dapdActress Meryl Streep holds the Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement during the awarding ceremony at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. (Foto:Markus Schreiber/AP/dapd)
REUTERSU.S. actress Meryl Streep reacts after she was presented with the Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during a ceremony at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tag