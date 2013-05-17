kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bei der Schau ESCAPE THE GOLDEN CAGE ART AFFAIR im Keller des Palais Kinsky stellt Hölzl eine riesige Schablonen-Kopie von Leonardo Da Vincis "Abendmahl" aus (im Bild li.) und sprayt schematisierte Familienwappen an die Wand.

05/17/2013

Kunst zwischen Straße und Galerie

Aktuell in Ausstellungen zu sehen: Kunst zwischen allen Kategorien.

| Stand: 05/17/2013, 12:30