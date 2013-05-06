kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

A man walks past the lit logo of the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA at the new "ABBA - The Museum" in Stockholm May 6, 2013. The catchy tunes, outlandish costumes and shimmering boots that made ABBA a global phenomenon all feature in a new museum dedicated to the band, but rumours the exhibition may presage a reunion by Sweden's most famous export were quickly quashed. The museum opens to the public on Tuesday. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWEDEN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

Kultur
05/06/2013

Impressionen aus dem ABBA-Museum

© Bild: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

A man walks past the lit logo of the legendary Swe

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Ulvaeus, former member of the Swedish pop group AB

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Swedish pop group ABBA memorabilia are seen during

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Records by legendary Swedish music group ABBA are

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Ulvaeus, former member of the Swedish pop group AB

© Bild: Reuters/SCANPIX SWEDEN

Posters and photos of Swedish music group ABBA are

© Bild: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

A couple performs with a "virtual ABBA band" durin

© Bild: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

Former ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus poses for the med

© Bild: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

People walk past exhibits during a media preview a

© Bild: APA/MARTIJN BEEKMAN

NETHERLANDS WAX MUSEUM

© Bild: APA/MARTIJN BEEKMAN

NETHERLANDS WAX MUSEUM

© Bild: Dominik Schreiber

Abba Museum…

| Stand: 05/06/2013, 17:46