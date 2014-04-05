kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Anja Niedringhaus hatte jahrelange Erfahrung als Foto-Reporterin im Irak und Afghanistan. 2005 gewann die 48-jährige Deutsche, die am Freitag in Afghanistan ums Leben kam, den Pulitzer-Preis für ihre Berichterstattung im Irak. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl ihrer Arbeit:
11. September 2010: die kanadische Armee durchstreift das Dorf Salavat, südwestlich von Kandahar. Anja Niedringhaus nahm dieses Foto nur Sekunden, bevor die Soldaten des "Royal Canadian Regiment" unter Granatenbeschuss kamen.

© Deleted - 959079

Kultur
04/05/2014

Im Krisengebiet: Bilder von Anja Niedringhaus

Einen Tag vor der Präsidentenwahl in Afghanistan ist die preisgekrönte deutsche Foto-Reporterin Anja Niedringhaus in der östlichen Unruheprovinz Khost von einem Polizisten erschossen worden.

© Bild: Deleted - 959079

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010 file photo…

© Bild: Deleted - 959091

FILE - In this May 13, 2013 file photo made by Ass…

© Bild: Deleted - 959100

FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2013 file photo…

© Bild: Deleted - 959106

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 16, 2009 file photo ma…

© Bild: Deleted - 959118

FILE - In Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004 file photo made by…

© Bild: Deleted - 959130

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo …

© Bild: Deleted - 959145

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 1, 2013 file photo mad…

© Bild: Deleted - 959151

FILE - In this March 29, 2011 file photo made by A…

© Bild: Deleted - 959157

FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2011 file photo m…

| Stand: 04/05/2014, 10:56