Hollywoods erster schwarzer Cowboy ist gestorben

Singing cowboy Herb Jeffries poses with his wife, Savannah, after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 24, 2004. Jeffries, 93, began his entertainment career at the height of the big band "swing" era in Chicago and his baritone voice accompanied the Duke Ellington Orchestra. His most famous tune is titled "Flamingo," and his songs have sold more than 14 million copies. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

© Bild: Robert Galbraith