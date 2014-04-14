kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sängerin Rita Ora präsentierte den Gewinner in der - wie alles bei den MTV Movie Awards nicht ganz ernst gemeinten - Kategorie "beste schauspielerische Darstellung ohne Shirt".

Popcorn für die Promis
04/14/2014

Highlights der MTV Movie Awards 2014

Die Gewinner, Auftritte und Highlights der Filmpreise von MTV im Überblick.

| Stand: 04/14/2014, 08:52