Golden Globes 2014: Die Gewinner im Überblick

USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
USA GOLDEN GLOBES 2014
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
Leonardo DiCaprio
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
Jennifer Lawrence presents during the 71st annual
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses with her award for
Charles Roven, Richard Suckle and the cast of "Ame
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Vince Gilligan, Betsy B
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
Robin Wright
Andy Samberg, Michael Schur, Dan Goor, Terry Crews
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show - Season 71
U2 band members pose with their award for Best Ori
Directors Buck and Lee pose backstage after they w
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey host the 71st annual Gold
hris Hemsworth and Niki Lauda stand on stage durin