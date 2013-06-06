kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© © 1969 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Kultur
06/06/2013

Fotos: Linda McCartney im Kunsthaus

© Bild: © 1969 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

John_Lennon_London_c_1969_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1968 Paul McCartney / Fotograf: Eric Clapton

Linda_McCartney_London_c_1968_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Eric_Clapton.jpg

© Bild: © 1975 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Heather_Stella_and_Paul_c_1975_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1968 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Aretha_Franklin_Los_Angeles_c_1968_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1968 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Paul_and_Martha_London_c_1968_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1971 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Paul_McCartney_Jamaica_c__1971_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1966 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Brian_Jones_and_Mick_Jagger_New_York_c_1966_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1995 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Johnny_Depp_and_Kate_Moss_London_c_1995_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

© Bild: © 1996 Paul McCartney / Fotografin: Linda McCartney

Stallion_and_Standing_Stone_Scotland_c_1996_Paul_McCartney_Photographer_Linda_McCartney.jpg

