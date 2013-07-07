Fotos des Rolling Stones Konzert

BRITAIN MUSIC
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at the
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Ston
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs at t
Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith
Drummer Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richa
Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Ston
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs at t
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at the
Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at the
Revellers Sally and Helen West and Mel Curtis enjo
Revellers take cover from the sun in the hot weath
Revellers Emily and Jo, dance to live music in Hyd
A revellerwaves her arms on a fairground ride in t