Filmfestspiele Venedig '13: Die Jury

epa03801948 (FILE) A file picture dated 18 October 2012 shows Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci posing during a photocall for his movie 'Io e Te' (Me and You) in Rome, Italy. The Venice International Film Festival announced on 24 July 2013 that Bertolucci will chair the International Jury for the competition of the Venice Film Festival, which will award the Golden Lion and other official prizes. The 70th Venice Film Festival will take place from 28 August to 07 September. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
