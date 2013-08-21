kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

epa03801948 (FILE) A file picture dated 18 October 2012 shows Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci posing during a photocall for his movie 'Io e Te' (Me and You) in Rome, Italy. The Venice International Film Festival announced on 24 July 2013 that Bertolucci will chair the International Jury for the competition of the Venice Film Festival, which will award the Golden Lion and other official prizes. The 70th Venice Film Festival will take place from 28 August to 07 September. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

© APA/ETTORE FERRARI

Kultur
08/21/2013

Filmfestspiele Venedig '13: Die Jury

© Bild: APA/ETTORE FERRARI

FILE ITALY VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

© Bild: APA/Hannibal Hanschke

GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013

© Bild: APA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2013

© Bild: APA/ANDREA MEROLA

ITALY VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2011

© Bild: APA/SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ

CHILE CINEMA

© Bild: APA/TRACEY NEARMY

AUSTRALIA SUPANOVA SYDNEY

© Bild: APA/KIKO HUESCA

SPAIN MUSIC

© Bild: APA/IAN LANGSDON

FRANCE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2013

© Bild: APA/PETER SCHNEIDER

FILE SWITZERLAND CINEMA RENATO BERTA

| Stand: 08/21/2013, 13:17