kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Sucht man nach einer Konstante in der bewegten Karriere von Johnny Depp, landet man unweigerlich bei Tim Burton. Die Zusammenarbeit der beiden Exzentriker garantiert seit über 20 Jahren morbide, skurril-witzige Unterhaltung.

© EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kultur
02/02/2015

Filmfakten zu "Dark Shadows"

© Bild: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

JAPAN CINEMA

© Bild: dapd

dapdIn this film image released by Warner Bros., Johnny Depp portrays Barnabas Collins in a scene from "Dark Shadows." (Foto:Warner Bros., Peter Mountain/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Johnny Depp is shown in a scene from his film "Dark Shadows" in this publicity photo released to Reuters May 1, 2012. Hollywoods summer season kicks off on May 4, 2012; as with recent years, the four-month period is dominated by superheroes,

© Bild: Verleih

Edward Scissorhands

© Bild: Touchstone Pictures, Inc.

Ed Wood

© Bild: Verleih

Alice im Wunderland

© Bild: ORF

Dark Shadows

© Bild: ORF

Dark Shadows

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

7.jpg

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

9.jpg

© Bild: Verleih

Verleih

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

5.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1780952

Premiere Dark Shadows LA

© Bild: dapd/Anonymous

Obit Jonathan Frid

© Bild: EPA/Kimimasa Mayama

JAPAN CINEMA

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

4.jpg

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

12.jpg

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

3.jpg

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

8.jpg

© Bild: 2012 - Warner Bros. Pictures

6.jpg

| Stand: 02/02/2015, 12:26