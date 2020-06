Holzbalken zu schwach, oder: Die Grenzen der Kunst

epa04539698 People look at 'The Passenger', a giant piece of art made of wooden planks by Belgian Artist Arne Quinze, in Mons, Belgium, 25 December 2014. The installation collapsed by yet unknown reason late 24 December. The cause of the collapse of one of the main attractions of the Mons 2015 European capital of Culture is under investigation but might affect the opening event planned for 24 January 2015.The city of Mons was selected as the European Capital of Culture 2015, jointly with the Czech town of Plzen or Pilsen. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET