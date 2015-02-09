02/09/2015
Die Acts bei den Grammys
Johnson and Young of AC/DC perform a medley of son
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th ann
Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West (L-R) perfo
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform "Cheek to Cheek
Common performs "Glory" at the 57th annual Grammy
Beyonce performs "Take My Hand" at the 57th annual
Beck and Chris Martin perform during the 57th annu
Hozier, Annie Lennox Andrew Hozier-Byrne
Pharrell Williams
Eric Church
Dwight Yoakam
Jeff Lynne perfoms a medley of Electric Light Orch
Ed Sheeran