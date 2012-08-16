kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Montage

Kultur
08/16/2012

Der King lebt - Sehenswerte Elvis-Imitatoren

Zum 35. Todestag von Elvis Presley haben wir teils skurrile, teils gelungene Hommagen an den King ausgegraben. Mit Johnny Cash, Andy Kaufman u.v.a.

© Bild: Montage

Elvis Imitatoren

© Bild: Deleted - 1973995

AP**FILE** In this 1969 file photo, country singer Johnny Cash is photographed at an unknown location. A concert marking the 40th anniversary of Cashs famous concert at Folsom State Prison scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008, has been scraped, with the pr

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSFormer Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich makes a statement to reporters outside his Chicago home one day before reporting to federal prison in Colorado to serve a 14-year sentence for corruption, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES -

© Bild: Deleted - 1974007

Joseph Hall

© Bild: YouTube

Andy Kaufmann

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa01093758 Shawn Klush strikes a pose after winning the top prize in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, USA 17 August 2007. Elvis Presley fans from around the world have come to the Memphis area to honour their idol on th

© Bild: Bubba Ho-tep

Campbell als Elvis

© Bild: Warner

Jesse Katsopolis

© Bild: Deleted - 1974031

Eric Bressi

© Bild: Flickr

Koizumi

© Bild: YouTube

Bill Cherry

© Bild: Youtube

Big Elvis

© Bild: YouTube

Edgar Opida

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSElvis Presley impersonator Greg Miller poses in a Cadillac during a presentation of his show "The King Story" in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic islands, October 27, 2011. Miller is one the best known Elvis impersonators and has been in some movies pla

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02755589 Seattle Mariners Adam Kennedy (C) warms up as Elvis impersonators perform prior to fifth inning play of the game against the New York Yankees at SAFECO Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 27 May 2011. EPA/DAN LEVINE

© Bild: Deleted - 1974076

Elvis Imitator

© Bild: Deleted - 1974082

APTomoko Hoshikado, 29, from Tokyo, Japan, poses with a pair of female Elvis impersonators near Graceland in Memphis, TN., Friday afternoon Aug. 16, 2002. This is Hoshikados first visit to Graceland. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

| Stand: 08/16/2012, 12:24