kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Popfest-Besuchern bot sich am Sonntagabend ein ungewohntes Bild: In einer langen Warteschlange begehrten hunderte Menschen Einlass in die Karlskirche, die ersmtals zur Spielstätte am Popfest wurde.

© Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Kultur
07/29/2013

Das Popfest 2013 im Rückblick

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Brugger theshootmusic.com

Simon Brugner theshootmusic.com

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

STIMMUNG-5.jpg

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

4. WIENER POPFEST: BAUCHKLANG

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

steaming-satellites-2.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

steaming-satellites-1.jpg

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

4. WIENER POPFEST: STEAMING SATELLITES

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

4. WIENER POPFEST: STEAMING SATELLITES

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

bauchklang-2.jpg

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

4. WIENER POPFEST: BAUCHKLANG

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

STIMMUNG-1.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

hvob-2.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

hvob-1.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

francis-international-airport-2.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

fijuka-1.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

fijuka-2.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

francis-international-airport-1.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

schmieds-puls-1.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

müssig-gang-feat-skero-2.jpg

© Bild: Simon Burger - theyshootmusic.com

STIMMUNG-6.jpg

| Stand: 07/29/2013, 12:25