Comedy-Pionierin Phyllis Diller ist tot

Die amerikanische Schauspielerin und Komikerin starb im Alter von 95 Jahren mit einem Lächeln auf den Lippen. Ihre besten Videos, Bilder und Zitate.
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
AP** FILE ** Phyllis Diller poses with her photos at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, in this Friday, March 11, 2005 file photo. The 89-year-old comedian has agreed to the role of a national spokeswoman for the American Veterans Disabled
ORFEine himmlische Familie "Jesus liebt dich". Im Bild: Phyllis Diller (Gabrielle). SENDUNG: ORF1, FR, 22.06.2007, 12:15 UHR. - Veroeffentlichung fuer Pressezwecke honorarfrei ausschliesslich im Zusammenhang mit oben genannter Sendung des ORF bei Urhebern
Phyllis Diller
REUTERSActress Phyllis Diller makes a face while attending a special screening of the feature-length documentary "Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis" held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags:
dapdFILE-In this Oct. 9, 1985, file photo, Comedian Phyllis Diller gets a lift from emcee Buddy Hackett prior to the celebrity stag luncheon roast at the New York Friars Club in New York City. Diller, the housewife turned humorist who aimed some of her sh
Phyllis Diller
EPAepa03366330 A handout image provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau (LVNB) on 20 August 2012 shows US actress and comedian Phyllis Diller (R) on stage with British singer Engelbert Humperdinck during the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) at Caesar
REUTERSActress Phyllis Diller attends a special screening of the feature-length documentary "Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis" held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in this December 7, 2011 file photo. Diller died at age 95 according to her talent
REUTERSComedian Phyllis Diller presents a National Laugh Foundation Award to Jack Benny at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this September 9, 1966 handout photo released to Reuters August 20, 2012. Diller, the former housewife whose raucous cackle
APFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE--Comedien Phyllis Diller jokes around for the camera in Los Angeles, April 5, 2000. A year after it quit beating not once but three times, Phyllis Dillers heart is beating with the help of a pacemaker planted in her chest. Yet the
REUTERSActress Phyllis Diller arrives for a memorial mass for entertainer Bob Hope in North Hollywood, California in this August 27, 2003 file photo. Diller died at age 95 according to her talent agent August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files (UN
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
Phyllis Diller
dapdFILE--In this May 20, 1966 file photo, comedian Phyllis Diller appears in character in the ABC-TV comedy series The Pruitts of Southampton. Diller, the housewife turned humorist who aimed some of her sharpest barbs at herself, died Monday, Aug. 20, 20