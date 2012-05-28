Zehn Tage lang zeigten sich prominente Damen am Red Carpet der Filmfestspiele in den schönsten und schillerndsten Kleidern der Saison.
EPAepa03237065 US actress Reese Witherspoon leaves the screening of Mud during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2012. The movie was presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE
EPAepa03237116 Brazilian model Camila Alves arrives for the screening of Mud during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/IAN L
REUTERSActress Emily Hampshire arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Arielle Dombasle arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSCast members Kristen Stewart (C), Danny Morgan (L) and Viggo Mortensen pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENT
dapdActress Julianna Margulies arrives for the screening of Cosmopolis at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 25, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03230534 Russian model Irina Shayk arrives for the screening of Killing Them Softly during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 Ma
dapdModel Doutzen Kroes arrives for the screening of Cosmopolis at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 25, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
REUTERSCast member Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdActress Nicole Kidman arrives for the screening of Hemingway and Gellhorn at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 25, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03236737 US actress Andie MacDowell arrives for the screening of Mud during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHAN
REUTERSModel Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSMiss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03232234 French actress Roxane Mesquida arrives for the screening of On The Road during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May.
dapdActress Alexandra Maria Lara arrives for the screening of On the Road at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 23, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of Killing Them Softly at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 22, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03230445 US actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives for the screening of Killing Them Softly during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 2
dapdActress Bonnie Wright arrives for the screening of Mud at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 26, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03232043 French actress Elodie Bouchez arrives for the screening of On The Road during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May.
EPAepa03232411 Australian actress Kylie Minogue (L) and French actor Denis Lavant (R) arrive for the screening of Holy Motors during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the f
REUTERSActress Elsa Zylberstein arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Milla Jovovich arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03232365 French actress Jeanne Balibar arrives for the screening of Holy Motors during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May.
REUTERSActress Luisana Lopilato arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
www.photopress.atMay 23, 2012 - Cannes, France - CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Actors Danny Morgan, Kirsten Dunst and director Roman Coppola attend the On The Road Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 20
dapdActress Sarah Gadon arrives for the screening of Cosmopolis at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 25, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03227664 British singer Cheryl Cole arrives for the screening of Amour (Love) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EP
EPAepa03227684 Senegal-born French actress Aissa Maiga arrives for the screening of Amour (Love) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 t
dapdActress Sarah Gadon poses during a photo call for Antiviral at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 20, 2012. (Foto:Lionel Cironneau/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03225874 French actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the screening of Lawless during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/I
REUTERSActress Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool (FRANCE - Tags: ENT
REUTERSActress Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet for the screeing of the film "De rouille et dos", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Freida Pinto arrives on the red carpet for the screeing of the film "De rouille et dos", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActresses Jane Fonda (R) and Freida Pinto arrive on the red carpet for the screeing of the film "De rouille et dos", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINM
dapdActor Brad Pitt poses during a photo call for Killing Them Softly at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 22, 2012. (Foto:Lionel Cironneau/AP/dapd)
REUTERSVoice actress Jada Pinkett-Smith arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags
REUTERSLeila Bekhti (L) and Ines de la Fressange (R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (F
REUTERSModel Anna Falchi arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERT
EPAepa03227872 US model Erin Wasson arrives for the screening of Amour (Love) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/GUIL
REUTERSCast members Pete Doherty (L) and Lily Cole (R) arrive on the red carpet for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENT
EPAepa03227736 Jury member, German actress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of Amour (Love) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16
EPAepa03225917 Hungarian model Barbara Palvin arrives for the screening of Lawless during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA
EPAepa03225921 German actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of Lawless during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/
EPAepa03226151 US actor Jason Clarke (L) and US actress Jessica Chastain (R) leave the screening of Lawless during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2012. The movie was presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which ru
EPAepa03224485 US actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2012. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival, which runs from 16 t
REUTERSModel Bianca Balti arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Lawless", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
REUTERSActress Paz Vega arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Madagascar 3: Europes most wanted", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool (FRANCE - Tags: ENTE
dapdActress Naomi Watts arrives for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted, at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 18, 2012. (Foto:Loic Venance, Pool/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03224531 Princess Caroline of Monacos daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi arrives for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2012. The movie is presented out of competition at the
EPAepa03224541 Mexican actress Salma Hayek (R) and her husband French businessman Francois Henri Pinault (L) arrive for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2012. The movie is p
EPAepa03224584 British actress Gemma Arterton arrives for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2012. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival, which runs from 1
EPAepa03224416 French actress Delphine Chaneac arrives for the screening of Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2012. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival, which runs from
EPAepa03229291 French actress Delphine Chaneac arrives for the screening of Like Someone In Love during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival, which runs from 16 t
dapdActress Eva Longoria arrives for the screening of Rust and Bone at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 17, 2012. Longoria is wearing Emilio Pucci.(Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03223080 US singer Beth Ditto (R) and her girlfriend Kristen (L) arrive for the screening of De Rouille et dOs (Rust and Bone) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition o
REUTERSActress Berenice Marlohe arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous nAvez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
EPAepa03229171 Chinese actress Li Bingbing arrives for the screening of Vous NAvez Encore Rien Vu (You Aint Seen Nothin Yet) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the fe
EPAepa03229169 Lebanese singer Najwa Karam arrives for the screening of Vous NAvez Encore Rien Vu (You Aint Seen Nothin Yet) during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2012. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the fe
REUTERSActress Hofit Golan arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous nAvez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdModel Kelly Brook arrives for the screening of You Aint Seen Nothing Yet at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 21, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Eva Longoria arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
REUTERSJury members of the 65th Cannes Film Festival (L to R) Ewan McGregor, Emmanuelle Devos and Diane Kruger arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by Wes Anderson in competition at the 65tnnesm Fem Festival May 16, 2
dapdJury member Diane Kruger, right, walks up the steps of the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Kruger is wearing a dress
dapdWearing a dress by Versus, actress and member of the Jury Diane Kruger arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (Foto:Lionel Cironn
EPAepa03221917 Czech model Eva Herzigova arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
EPAepa03221924 Czech model Eva Herzigova arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
dapdActress Jessica Chastain arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Chastain is wearing a dress by the house of Alexander McQueen. (F
REUTERSActress Fan Bing Bing arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mise Kingdomgdom&, by director Wes Anderson, in competition aon at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tag
dapdActress Freida Pinto arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03221675 British actress Tilda Swinton arrives for the screening of Moonrise Kingdom and the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. Presented in competition, the movie opens the festival, which runs from 1
REUTERSActress Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moon Kingdomgdom"#34y director Wes Anderson, in competition at tat the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool (FRAN
EPAepa03221956 Mistress of Ceremony, French actress Berenice Bejo arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 Ma
EPAepa03221931 Lebanese-born French socialite Mouna Ayoub arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/
EPAepa03221941 French actress Vahina Giocante arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REI
EPAepa03221926 Actress Dolores Chaplin arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
EPAepa03221943 French actress Julie Gayet arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
EPAepa03221948 US actress Eva Longoria arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
dapdSinger Lana Del Ray arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. Del Ray is wearing a dress by the house of Alexander McQueen. (Foto:Jo
EPAepa03221915 French actress Marie Gillain arrives at the Opening Dinner held at the Agora Pavilion after the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. The film festival runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/STEPHANE REIX
REUTERSFrench actress Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise domgdom", by dirr Wer Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cs Film Festiestival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRAN