Bis heute umstritten: Hitlers Lieblings-Regisseurin

Adolf Hitler's filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, the last of Germany's famous Nazi-era figures, has died weeks after turning 101, a journalist with links to her family said on September 9, 2003. "Frau Riefenstahl died without pain, she fell asleep in her bed on Monday night," said Celia Tremper, a journalist for Bunte magazine who said she has close links with Riefenstahl. Riefenstahl, whose films of a Nazi party rally and the 1936 Berlin Olympics brought her pre-war fame and postwar notoriety, had been too sick to give interviews or make media appearances in recent months. She is seen at age 98 in Frankfurt in this October 19, 2000 file photo. Photo by Alexandra Winkler/Reuters

