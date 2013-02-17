kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Zu ihrem 80. Geburtstag am 18. Februar schickt sich die Frankfurter Kunsthalle Schirn an, hinter Yoko Onos öffentlicher Rolle als Witwe John Lennons die Künstlerin sichtbar zu machen. Einfach ist das nicht, gibt Kuratorin Ingrid Pfeiffer zu: "Ihr Werk besteht nicht aus Material, sondern aus Ideen."
80. Geburtstag
02/17/2013

Ausstellung zu Ehren Yoko Onos

Die Frankfurter Kunsthalle Schirn zeigt eine große Yoko Ono-Personale. Ab Oktober ist "Half-A-Wind Show" in Krems zu sehen.

02/17/2013